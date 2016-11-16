Colt Grows North American Team to Address Growing International Demand of Customers in the Region

As part of its ongoing growth initiatives,Colt Technology Services, a multinational network, voice and data center provider, today announced the expansion of its sales and support teams into North America. Colt's growth in the region is further evidence of the company's commitment to provide its multinational customers with global high bandwidth communications services, while providing North American customers with localized market expertise and in-region support.

Headquartered in London with offices in 20 countries across Europe and Asia, Colt has expanded its presence in North America with two regional offices, one in Chicago, IL and one in Jersey City, NJ. Colt has also established a new leadership team in the region with three new executive hires, including Mike Buchner who will serve as the new Senior Vice President of North America and Global Carriers.

Buchner will work with Colt's new Vice President of Direct Sales, Elgin Lemmon, and Colt's new Vice President of Indirect Sales, Mike Kopp, to develop existing customer relationships, expand channel partnerships and add new clients. Patrick Ferretti will serve as Colt's Head of Marketing, working closely with Buchner, Lemmon and Kopp to spearhead Colt's marketing strategy. Beyond the leadership team, Colt plans to increase its North American staff by 30 percent within the next 12 months in order to meet growing demand and deliver the highest levels of service and support for its customers.

With a number of multinational companies headquartered in the U.S. requiring ultrafast speeds and secure network connectivity to operate on a global scale, Colt is primed to help the North American market with its cutting-edge network and wide array of data, voice and data center services in Europe and Asia. Further, as more organizations migrate to cloud-based infrastructures, network demands are driving an increased need for reliable, fast and dynamic connectivity across geographies.

"With our expansion into North America, Colt continues to execute on its strategy of providing world-class network and communications services, coupled with premier customer support," said Mike Buchner, Senior Vice President, North America and Global Carriers, Colt. "The localized expertise of our team in the region, strengthened by our strong assets and deep experience in Europe and Asia, will allow us to meet organizations' bandwidth and connectivity needs across the globe."

About Colt Technology Services

Colt provides high bandwidth services for enterprise, cloud and wholesale customers in North America, Europe and Asia's largest business hubs. Customers include 18 of the top 25 bank and diversified financial groups and 19 out of the top 25 companies in both global media and telecoms industries (Forbes 2000 list, 2014). In addition, Colt works with over 50 exchange venues and 13 European central banks.

Colt customers benefit from our unique, purpose-built, intelligent network which is fully-integrated with the Cloud. This means connectivity to almost 500 data centres around the globe, with over 24,000 on-net buildings and growing. We employ the best talent globally, so wherever in the world our customers are, they benefit from local expertise. And because we are owned by Fidelity, Colt is one of the most financially sound competitors in our industry. All of this means Colt provides the best customer experience at a competitive price.

To learn more about Colt, visit www.colt.net or on Twitter @Colt_USA.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161116005207/en/

Contacts:

March Communications

Hanah Johnson, +1 617-960-8892

Colt@marchcomms.com



