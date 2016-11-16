Germany Oil Markets, Investments, Projects and Companies Report 2016-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Nov 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Future of Germany Oil Markets, Investments, Projects and Companies to 2025- Exploration, Oil Production, Oil and Product Pipelines, Storage, Refineries and Supply Demand" report to their offering.

The future of Germany Oil industry' from one of the world's leading energy research firm analyses the effect of current global market changes on Germany oil markets.

Effect of current market dynamics including price fluctuations, CAPEX declines and others on Germany oil markets-

The impact of recent developments including OPEC decision to cut production at Algiers, US shale oil production decline, Germany government policy changes and CAPEX reductions on companies across Germany oil value chain are analysed in detail. The research provides detailed analysis of all major risks and opportunities faced by oil and gas companies in Germany.

The report identifies key trends and drivers of Germany oil markets and provides the SWOT profile of the country. Further, the country is benchmarked with peer markets to compare its position in regional markets. In addition, impact of competing assets in other countries is also evaluated.

The research work identifies the key moves being taken by government, companies and investors to cop up with global changes and minimize the risks in current market conditions. Further, the research also identifies the strategies being taken by oil and gas players to ensure growth and beat competition in the long run.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Tables & Figures

2 Executive Summary

3 Germany Oil Market Factsheet

4 Investment and Business Expansion Opportunities in Germany Oil Markets

5 Germany Oil Market Outlook and Forecasts

6 Competitive Landscape in Germany Oil Markets, 2016

7 Germany Upstream Oil Market Analysis

8 Germany Refinery Market Analysis

9 Germany oil storage market analysis

10 Germany Pipeline Market Analysis

11 Competitor Operations and Business Profiles

12 Appendix

