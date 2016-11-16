EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- EPCOR Utilities Inc. (EPCOR) today announced that it, through its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, EPCOR Natural Gas Limited Partnership, has entered into an agreement to acquire the natural gas distribution assets of Natural Resource Gas Limited (NRG). NRG is a natural gas distributor to over 8,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ontario's Elgin, Middlesex, Oxford and Norfolk counties. The transaction is subject to approval of the Ontario Energy Board and customary closing conditions.

"This acquisition extends the business platform EPCOR is building in Ontario, and underscores the same commitment we have made in Southern Bruce to bring clean and cost-effective natural gas to residents, businesses and farms," said Stephen Stanley, EPCOR Senior Vice President, Commercial Services. "We look forward to serving our new customers and becoming a strong part of these communities."

"NRG employees are excited about working for a progressive Canadian company with a proven track record of performance and community involvement," said Brian Lippold, NRG General Manager. NRG also extends a sincere thank you to its customers for the privilege of serving them over 45 years and is pleased that they will continue to receive outstanding service from EPCOR.

EPCOR and NRG are committed to ensuring a seamless transition for customers.

About EPCOR Utilities Inc.

EPCOR's wholly owned subsidiaries build, own and operate electrical transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities and infrastructure in Canada and the United States. The Company's subsidiaries also provide electricity, water and natural gas services and products to residential and commercial customers. EPCOR, headquartered in Edmonton, is an Alberta Top 70 employer. EPCOR's website address is www.epcor.com.

About Natural Resource Gas Limited

NRG is an Ontario corporation with its head office in London, Ontario. NRG carries on the business of selling and distributing natural gas to over 8000 customer throughout Elgin, Middlesex, Oxford and Norfolk Counties in southwestern Ontario. NRG's website is www.nrgas.ca.

