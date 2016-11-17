Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today announced that Goldman Sachs International has joined ICE Clear Netherlands as a General Clearing Participant.

"ICE Clear Netherlands is delighted to welcome Goldman Sachs International as General Clearing Participant," said Joost Beckers, President and COO, ICE Clear Netherlands. "We continue to enhance our offering to support the risk management needs of our members and customers, and expect to see further growth as we complete the planned migration of our clearing systems to the ICE platform next month."

ICE Clear Netherlands offers secure and capital-efficient clearing services for European equity derivatives products. ICE operates six clearing houses across North America, Europe and Asia to meet the requirements of market participants in their local jurisdictions, while providing leading risk management services across multiple asset classes.

