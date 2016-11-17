SimCorp, a leading provider of investment management solutions and services for the global financial services industry, has released a new article by Jeremy Hurwitz, Principal & Founder, and Brian Lollar, Senior Consultant of InvestTech Systems Consulting titled, "Is data management supporting or hindering your firm's growth?" The article discusses how establishing an effective EDM strategy, which includes disciplined data governance and data quality models, is key to navigating today's complexities of EDM technology and exploding data demands.



"Today's asset management firms are being challenged to cope with tightening margins, increased data costs, heightened regulatory scrutiny, and pressure to support a wider variety of products and investment types while at the same time, outperforming the markets," said Hurwitz. "A central component to all of these challenges is a firm's data."



The piece cites findings from a recent SimCorp study, which found that data quality and management are frequently seen as inhibitors to growth and obstacles to solving operational bottlenecks.



Read the article and watch the video to learn about:



-- What an EDM strategy means to scaling and sustaining growth -- Successfully implementing data governance and data quality initiatives -- The difference between data governance and data quality -- Why you can't avoid repeat quality issues if you don't measure them -- Why the CDO's impact should be felt across the business



Since its launch in 2009, SimCorp's Journal of Applied IT in Investment Management has come to be recognized as a primary source of information about new ideas and trends in the industry, offering guidance as to how investment managers successfully tackle current and future challenges from an IT perspective. Recent contributors include Tom Secaur of Citisoft Group and Alex Birkin of EY.



To read this article and other industry thought leadership pieces featured in The Journal of Applied IT in Investment Management, please click here.



Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to: Erica Fidel, SimCorp North America, efl@simcorp.com, +1 212 994 9453 Anders Crillesen, SimCorp Corporate Communications, +45 3544 6474



About SimCorp SimCorp provides integrated, best-in-class investment management solutions to the world's leading asset managers, fund managers, asset servicers, pension and insurance funds, wealth managers and sovereign wealth funds. Whether deployed on premise or as an ASP solution, its core system, SimCorp Dimension, supports the entire investment value chain and range of instruments, all based on a market-leading IBOR. SimCorp invests more than 20% of its annual revenue in R&D, helping clients develop their business and stay ahead of ever-changing industry demands. Listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen, SimCorp is a global company, regionally covering all of Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.simcorp.com.



About InvestTech Systems InvestTech provides expert investment management systems and outsource solutions consulting specializing in data and operations, portfolio management, analysis, trading, compliance, accounting, performance, attribution, risk, business intelligence and reporting.