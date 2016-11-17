sprite-preloader
Freitag, 18.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 550 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

65,81 Euro		+0,047
+0,07 %
WKN: 911563 ISIN: US2091151041 Ticker-Symbol: EDC 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Utilities
1-Jahres-Chart
CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,24
66,56
17.11.
65,76
66,06
17.11.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC
CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC65,81+0,07 %