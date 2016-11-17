NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - November 17, 2016) - Con Edison was recognized by PA Consulting Group, Inc. last night with the 2016 Outstanding System-Wide Reliability Award for the ninth year in a row. Con Edison also received the ReliabilityOne' Award for Outstanding Reliability Performance in the Northeast Region.

"Providing safe and reliable service for all New Yorkers is and will always be our highest priority," said Brian Horton, the company's vice president of Electric Operations in Brooklyn and Queens. "The women and men delivering this service take great pride in powering the world's greatest city and suburban Westchester, and these awards are a gratifying testament to all of their efforts."

Starting in 2017, Con Edison will be installing smart meters over a five-year period that will automate new service turn-ons for customers, tell the company when a customer loses power, and virtually eliminate estimated bills. The new meters will bring a host of digital energy benefits, allowing customers to monitor how much energy they are using. These meters also will help customers better control their costs, and embrace new, innovative technologies, like solar.

All utilities operating electric delivery networks in North America are eligible for consideration for the ReliabilityOne ' Award. There are a total of six regional awards including Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Plains, West, and Southeast. The selection of provisional recipients is based primarily on system reliability statistics that measure the frequency and duration of customer outages. After provisional recipients are selected, each company undergoes an on-site certification process, which provides an independent review and confirmation of the policies, processes and systems used to collect, analyze and report a company's reliability results.

"Technology and innovation can take electric customers' reliability experience to entirely new levels," said Derek HasBrouck, PA Consulting Group's ReliabilityOne' program director. "Con Edison is among the industry leaders in applying new technologies to benefit customers and demonstrating how innovation can be implemented across the organization to deliver technology's potential to customers today."

About Con Edison

Con Edison is a subsidiary of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED), one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy companies, with approximately $13 billion in annual revenues and $47 billion in assets. The utility provides electric, gas and steam service to more than three million customers in New York City and Westchester County, New York. For additional financial, operations and customer service information, visit us on the web at www.conEd.com, for energy efficiency rebates and incentives at www.coned.com/energyefficiency, and on Twitter and Facebook.

About PA Consulting Group

An independent firm of over 2,600 people, we operate globally from offices across the Americas, Europe, the Nordics, the Gulf and Asia Pacific. We are experts in consumer and manufacturing, defense and security, energy and utilities, financial services, government, healthcare, life sciences, and transport, travel and logistics. Our deep industry knowledge together with skills in management consulting, technology and innovation allows us to challenge conventional thinking and deliver exceptional results that have a lasting impact on businesses, governments and communities worldwide. Our clients choose us because we don't just believe in making a difference. We believe in making the difference. For more information about PA Consulting Group, visit www.paconsulting.com.

PA's ReliabilityOne' awards are presented to electric utilities providing their customers with the highest levels of reliability in the industry. PA's ReliabilityOne' study is based on standard industry reliability statistics that measure the frequency and duration of electric power outages and has been analyzing electric utility performance since 1987. For more information about PA Consulting Group, visit http://www.paconsulting.com/energy.

