*Kerry Logistics Voted Asian 3PL of the Year for 4th Time at Supply Chain Asia Awards* Hong Kong, 18 November 2016 Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics'; Stock Code 636.HK), Asia's leading logistics service provider, has been voted Asian 3PL of the Year at the Supply Chain Asia Awards (the 'Awards') for its second year running. All winners were celebrated at the Supply Chain Asia Awards 2016 gala dinner and awards ceremony in Singapore on 17 November 2016. This is the fourth time in six years that Kerry Logistics has won the award. Organised by Supply Chain Asia magazine, the Awards recognises businesses and industry practitioners for their distinguished contributions in the logistics and supply chain fields. The Asian 3PL of the Year award, in particular, is conferred on the region's best performing 3PL in terms of business development. Kerry Logistics has retained this top honour, following a ballot by Supply Chain Asia magazine readers and decision of the judging panel comprising Asia's leading supply chain academics and leaders. "We are truly excited to receive this prestigious accolade again. Being voted Asian 3PL of the Year four times is a strong testament to our unwavering commitment to providing customers with best-in-class supply chain solutions to support their businesses regionally and globally. We wish to thank Supply Chain Asia readers and the panel of professional judges for their vote of confidence. This award also validates the enduring support of our customers and the efforts of our 23,000 + colleagues around the world, with whom we share the honour," said Robert Tan, Managing Director - South & Southeast Asia of Kerry Logistics. As Asia's premier logistics service provider, Kerry Logistics has set a clear vision to grasp the region's new growth opportunities. Under the Belt and Road Initiative, Kerry Logistics' new strategic focus is placed on the Greater Mekong Region covering Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos. The initiative will allow the company to optimise its sea-land capabilities to further tap into the region's increasing traffic. Kerry Logistics is also developing an overland transportation network across Central and West Asia to capture growth opportunities, while strengthening its express capabilities to provide cost-effective last-mile deliveries to an expanding client base. Kerry Logistics took the Asian 3PL of the Year title previously in 2011, 2012 and 2015. / Robert Tan, Managing Director of South and Southeast Asia of Kerry Logistics (third from the left), on stage to receive the Asian 3PL of the Year award on behalf of the Group -End- *About Supply Chain Asia* Supply Chain Asia is a not-for-profit professional body that aims to bring professionals from within the logistics and supply chain industry together to share knowledge, learn from one another and create opportunities for collaborations. Supply Chain Asia also has its own publication - the Supply Chain Asia Magazine - which aims at providing professionals in the industry with up-to-date news and exclusive interviews. *About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 636.HK)* Kerry Logistics is Asia's leading logistics service provider with extensive operations across Greater China and the ASEAN region. Its core competence is providing highly customised solutions to multinational corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency, reduce overall costs and improve response time to market. It currently has more than 550 office locations in 41 countries and territories, and is managing 45 million sq ft of logistics facilities worldwide, providing customers with high reliability and flexibility to support their expansion and long-term growth. Kerry Logistics Network Limited is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a selected Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series 2016-2017.

