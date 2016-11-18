MUMBAI, INDIA --(Marketwired - November 18, 2016) - Cyberinc, an Aurionpro Company, a global leader in enterprise security, has announced that Isla', its industry leading Malware Isolation product, will now be available in India from December 1st, 2016.

Cyberinc's Isla Web Malware Isolation System protects organizations from the most advanced web borne threats by isolating all web content outside the network perimeter. This unique approach eliminates the risk of drive-by-downloads, malvertizing, advanced phishing attacks and virtually all malware originating from the Web while delivering a familiar web browsing experience to the user. Isla has been successfully deployed to financial institutions, the US government and other highly targeted industries in North America, Europe. Starting December 1 st , 2016, Isla will be available to all corporate and government organizations in India.

"As India goes increasingly online with rapid mobile and internet penetration, corporations and governments are increasingly looking to transform themselves so that they can ride the Digital wave. While it is valuable to accelerate business growth and enhance citizen services through Digital, it is equally imperative to pay heed to Cyber Security," said Michael Mansouri, CEO, Cyberinc, "Isla adopts an isolation approach versus the traditional 'detect and respond' approach, thereby redefining how one secures the enterprise from Malware Based Threats. I am very excited to announce the launch of Isla' in India. We look to Isla' growing our business at a very accelerated pace in keeping with India's rapid economic and technology growth."

Cyberinc, An Aurionpro Company will make Isla available as an appliance as well as a cloud based offering through partners. The company has established a team of security experts dedicated to supporting India based clients out of its India offices. The company will also establish a channel of resellers and distributors for Isla in the first quarter of 2017. For more information on Isla for the India market -- please click here.

"India has seen unparalleled growth in its digital footprint over the last few years, largely due to the burgeoning millennial population and simultaneous explosion of the mobile first economy. This scale to gain market share has unfortunately come at a price and the growing volume of security threats that we have seen in recent times are indicative of the enormous risk that also exists. We believe Digital India will be successful only when it is also secure. Isla' is an industry leading innovation that can help organizations secure their IT perimeter of all web based malware threats," said Samir Shah, CEO, Aurionpro Solutions.

Headquartered in Los Gatos, California, Cyberinc was launched in September 2016 by merging the acquired Spikes Security with Aurionpro's Security Division. The dedicated subsidiary of Aurionpro is focused on solving next generation consumer and enterprise security challenges in a digital era, especially around Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Malware Isolation. The company aims to deliver 100% web freedom and ensure trust and reliability for digital enterprises with its flagship Isla Malware Isolation platform.

About Cyberinc:

Cyberinc is a subsidiary of Aurionpro and delivers advanced security solutions for enterprises. Its offerings include secure, scalable, high performance security products that protect from cyber-attacks, and services that help enterprises transition to next generation access management systems. For more information, please visit: www.cyberinc.com.

About Aurionpro:

Aurionpro Solutions (NSE: AURIONPRO) (BSE: 532668) is a global technology solutions leader that helps enterprises accelerate their digital innovation, securely and efficiently. It combines core domain expertise, thought leadership and service excellence in providing comprehensive IP driven solutions in Enterprise Security, Digital and Banking. Aurionpro has been consistently recognized amongst the top 100 technology solutions providers for Financial Services companies. For more information, visit www.aurionpro.com.

