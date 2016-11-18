Leading fashion retailer H&M has won the 2016 CSR Award at last nights' Drapers Awards ceremony, recognising the company's outstanding CSR initiative.

Sponsored by supply chain software provider Segura, the award highlights H&M's efforts to create an ethical and sustainable business model, focusing on all aspects of its supply chain.

Segura CMO Kosten Metreweli said "H&M has shown real dedication to its CSR initiative. It's inspiring to see the impact that the company has had in both the local and global community.

"It's important for retail companies to maintain high ethical standards across their entire business. Consumers are demanding more and more information about where and how products are being made, so it's crucial that brands take a serious and meaningful approach to CSR. We're proud to recognise this through the Drapers CSR Award."

Celebrating the best of the best in fashion retailing, the Drapers Awards are the most highly-respected industry awards aimed at recognising the top performing and most innovative businesses.

More details can be found about H&M's CSR initiative on the Drapers website

