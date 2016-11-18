On November 18, 2016, Nasdaq filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing the appointment of Adena T. Friedman as the company's Chief Executive Officer and a member of Nasdaq's board of directors effective January 1, 2017. Nasdaq also announced that Robert Greifeld will step down as Chief Executive Officer on December 31, 2016 and assume the role of Chairman of Nasdaq's board of directors effective January 1, 2017. Ms. Friedman was also appointed as a member of the finance committee of the company's board of directors.



Borje Ekholm will step down as Chairman of Nasdaq's board of directors on December 31, 2016 but will remain a member of the board. In addition, Michael Splinter, a current member of Nasdaq's board, was appointed as Lead Independent Director effective January 1, 2017.



The Form 8-K can be accessed on Nasdaq's website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/sec.cfm and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.



