This Could Send CSCO Stock HigherTraders are often jittery and impatient by nature. Sometimes the best things in life are worth waiting for, which seems to be the case with Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) stock.Yet CSCO stock fell six percent last Thursday to south of the psychological $30.00 threshold that I view as an opportunity and not a sign to run, especially if Cisco stock heads lower toward its 52-week low at $22.36 in February.What you have to understand is that Cisco Systems is undergoing a major.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...