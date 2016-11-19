In der Wochensicht ist vorne: Gazprom 2,87% vor Chevron 2,4%, BP Plc -0,38%, Exxon -0,46%, Royal Dutch Shell -2,21%, Barrick Gold -2,6%, K+S -3,78%, Goldcorp Inc. -3,94%, Rio Tinto -4,02% und Silver Standard Resources -9,01%. In der Monatssicht ist vorne: Rio Tinto 16,71% vor Gazprom 10,86% , Chevron 7,28% , K+S 6,47% , Exxon -1,72% , Royal Dutch Shell -2,78% , Barrick Gold -3,4% , Silver Standard Resources -5,98% , BP Plc -7,56% und Goldcorp Inc. -7,77% . Weitere Highlights: Gazprom ist nun 3 Tage im Plus (4,32% Zuwachs von 4,12 auf 4,3), ebenso K+S 6 Tage im Minus (4,92% Verlust von 19,81 auf 18,84). ...

