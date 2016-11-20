INTC Stock: Backtest
In October, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) reported earnings that beat estimates on both the top and bottom lines. Everything seemed great until Intel management threw a wrench into the party and disappointed the street and investors when they lowered their fourth-quarter guidance.
The investing community punished INTC stock by taking it down 5.9% the next day. This was only the beginning of the slide as INTC stock continued to sell off until support was finally met at $33.42.
All this selling pressure was.
