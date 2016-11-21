Orascom Development Holding AG: Muriya, die omanische Tochtergesellschaft von Orascom Development Holding, hat mit dem Tourismusministerium von Oman eine Vereinbarung zur Entwicklung von City Walk im Herzen Maskats abgeschlossen.

Medienmitteilung

Muriya, die omanische Tochtergesellschaft von Orascom Development Holding, hat mit dem Tourismusministerium von Oman eine Vereinbarung zur Entwicklung von City Walk im Herzen Maskats abgeschlossen.

Altdorf, 21. November 2016 - Samih Sawiris, Präsident des Verwaltungsrats von ODH, hat gestern eine Vereinbarung mit Omans Tourismusminister S.E. Ahmed bin Nasser Al Mahrizi abgeschlossen, welche die Entwicklung von City Walk zum Gegenstand hat, einem lebendigen Geschäftsviertel mit Strandlage in North Al Hail, Maskat. Die Entwicklungsvereinbarung basiert auf der Einräumung einer Nutzniessung mit fünfzigjähriger Laufzeit, welche ab dem sechsten Jahr entgeltlich ist.

Das Projekt ist Teil der fortwährenden Zusammenarbeit zwischen dem Ministerium und ODH zur nachhaltigen Wertschöpfung zugunsten von Omans Tourismus-, Einzelhandel- und Immobilienbranchen sowie zur Erweiterung des wachsenden Portfolios von ODH im Oman.

City Walk wird auf insgesamt 47'499 Quadratmetern eine 355 Meter lange Uferanlage, ein Einkaufsviertel mit Geschäften und Restaurants sowie ein gehobenes 5-Sterne-Hotel mit 123 Zimmern umfassen. Ausserdem sind ein Gewerbegebiet mit Büroräumlichkeiten sowie ein Kinokomplex Teil des Projekts.

Über Orascom Development Holding AG Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen, Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in acht Ländern (Ägypten, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Jordanien, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan acht Destinationen: Vier in Ägypten; El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi und Haram City, The Cove in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Salalah Beach in Oman sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz. Orascom Development verfügt über eine Doppelkotierung mit einer Primärkotierung im Hauptsegment an der SIX Swiss Exchange und einer Zweitkotierung an der EGX Egyptian Exchange.

Kontakt für Investoren: Sara El Gawahergy Head of Investor Relations Tel: +202 246 18961 Tel: +41 418 74 17 11 Email: ir@orascomdh.com Kontakt für Media: Philippe Blangey Partner Dynamics Group AG Tel: +41 432 68 32 35 Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch

