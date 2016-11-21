Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Rubber based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Segmented by Technology, Type, Application, Distribution Channel and Geography (2015 - 2020)" report to their offering.

The Global Rubber based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market, has been segmented based on technology into water-based, solvent-based, hot melt, and radiation. The water-based technology segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the market, owing to the enactment of stern environmental regulations by the governments across the world to reduce the VOC emissions.

The major geographical areas taken into consideration in this study are Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle-East Africa. In terms of consumption, in 2015, Asia-Pacific led the market with a share of about XX%. With improvement in the financial status of the consumers, the purchasing power of the middle class consumers has increased. This has resulted in an increasing demand for automobiles and packaging in the region, which in turn is making the region an area of immense potential and opportunities for market growth.

Furthermore, the recovering construction industry in the European region and adoption of bio-based rubber based pressure sensitive adhesives will offer numerous opportunities in the growth of the Global Rubber based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market. Some of the major players in the rubber based pressure sensitive adhesives market discussed in the report are 3M, Avery Dennison, Arkema Group (Bostik SA), H.B. Fuller, Jowat AG, Franklin International, Sika AG etc. among the others.

Report Structure:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Rubber based PSA Market

4. Market Dynamics

5. Market Segmentation and Analysis

6. Asia Pacific

7. Mergers Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

8. 3M COMPANY

