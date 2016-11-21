Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2016) - Rob McEwen, Chairman & CEO of McEwen Mining (TSX: MUX) describing this company that is in exploration, production and development of gold, silver and copper.





McEwen Mining is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel, Nov 28-Dec 11, Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

McEwen Mining (TSX: MUX):

McEwen Mining's goal is to qualify for inclusion in the S&P 500 Index by creating a high growth, profitable gold and silver producer focused in the Americas and Europe. McEwen Mining's principal assets consist of the San José Mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina (49% interest), the El Gallo Mine and El Gallo Silver project in Sinaloa, Mexico, the Gold Bar project in Nevada, USA, and the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina. http://www.mcewenmining.com/

