IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/16 -- Technossus, an award-winning software, solutions and technology consulting firm focused on providing customized, technology-driven business solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of four highly-qualified female leaders: Sara Branch, director; Sharna Kahn, client partner; Maria Amrhein, business analyst and Tasha Mehta, senior project manager. In addition, the organization has, for the second year in a row, contributed to Advancing Women in Technology (AWT) -- a non-profit organization that is dedicated to the advancement of women in technology through the endowment of educational scholarships and the creation of opportunities to enhance personal and professional growth.

"The numbers are staggering: only 18 percent of undergraduate computer science degrees, 26 percent of computing jobs and just 5 percent of top leadership positions in the technology industry are held by women," says Technossus CEO and loyal supporter of women in technology, Ravnish Bhalla. "Gender diversity is not only good for business, but it helps companies create inclusive and supportive work environments for all people. I have no doubt that Sara, Sharna, Maria and Tasha will make exceptional additions to our team."

"Technossus' recent hires as well as its partnership with AWT underscores the company's seriousness in championing women in technology," says new Technossus director, Sara Branch. "I am proud to be working for this organization and I look forward to using my skills and experience for the good of our clients."

As a Technossus director, Sara Branch is responsible for ensuring client satisfaction and delivery excellence at all stages of the technical development lifecycle, from ideation to retirement. An IT leader and consultant with more than 15 years of experience in a wide range of industries that include automotive, aerospace and defense, Branch has developed and deployed organizational change management strategies for IT organizations to leverage skill and delivery efficiencies and has successfully managed the development, execution and maintenance of customized applications built to automate complex processes.

Sharna Kahn, who has joined Technossus as a client partner, is responsible for fostering client relationships and providing strategic account management. Her experience and expertise working with enterprise companies spans more than 20 years and several industry verticals, including financial services, healthcare, tech and manufacturing.

Under Sara Branch, business analyst, Maria Amrhein is responsible for project analysis, reporting, management and coordination through all lifecycle phases of software development and delivery. With more than ten years of progressive IT experience managing enterprise-wide systems infrastructure and complex security projects with numerous stakeholders, Amrhein's expertise includes change management and communications, quality assurance testing, business continuity/disaster recovery, network redesign and audit support and compliance procedures, as well as coordinating cross-functional teams.

Also working under Branch, senior project manager for Technossus, Tasha Mehta is responsible for managing software development teams and fostering client relationships by understanding client goals and expectations. A software development professional with more than a decade of experience, Mehta possesses the unique ability to quickly grasp business requirements and transform high-level requests into actionable plans.

"Technossus is not only driven by a passion for technology, but also by a strong desire to improve and enhance the human experience," says Mehta. "I am honored to be a member of this forward-thinking, innovative community and will work my hardest to help take this company to even greater heights."

