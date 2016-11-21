Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2016) - Intertainment Media Inc. (TSXV: INT) (OTC Pink: ITMTF) (FSE: I4T) ("Intertainment" or the "Company") announces that Craig McCannell has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company allowing more of his time to focus on other existing business opportunities.

The Company will be conducting a search for a new CFO, however, in the interim Mr. McCannell will remain as a consultant to the Company to provide assistance and his expertise as the Company investigates strategic alternatives. The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. McCannell for his contributions to Intertainment and wish him well in his other existing business opportunities.

Cautionary Note

The Company is currently in a difficult financial position and shares of the Company have been cease traded effective November 3, 2016 as a result of the Company failing to file its audited annual financial statements for the financial year ending June 30, 2016, its related management's discussions and analysis and accompanying CEO and CFO certificates.

