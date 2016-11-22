TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - November 22, 2016) - Mining companies were awarded and celebrated last night for their investments in renewable energy at a glittering awards gala and dinner in Toronto. Mining companies from Canada, Chile, Mexico, Australia, and South Africa received awards for their investments in wind and solar technologies at the Energy and Mines Renewables and Mining Awards.

"These mining companies, along with their partners from the renewable energy sector, are leading the way to sustainable, affordable, low-carbon energy for mines through these projects and commitments," commented Dr. Andrew Slavin Director, Energy and Mines. "We are delighted to recognize and celebrate their successes."

Awards were presented in 12 categories and winners were selected through a combination of independent research, a nominations process and international jury consideration. Over 150 senior mining and renewable energy experts attended the awards gala which was sponsored by the Carbon War Room and Canada Clean Fuels.

2016 Winners:

Best use of Energy Storage (Electrical) at a Mine Site:

Glencore - Raglan Mine

Best use of Renewables for Mine Transportation - Sponsored by Canada Clean Fuels:

Kirkland Lake Gold

Renewables in Mining - Visionary of the Year - Sponsored by Carbon War Room:

Nick Holland, CEO, Gold Fields

Best use of Renewables at a Reclaimed Mine site:

Teck Resources

Best use of Renewables for Mine Exploration:

Avalon Advanced Materials

Best use of Solar Thermal:

CODELCO

Best use of Solar PV in Mining > 100 MW:

Antofagasta Minerals

Best use of Solar PV in Mining < 100 MW:

IAMGOLD

Best use of Wind in Mining > 100 MW:

Industrias Peñoles

Best use of Wind in Mining > 50 MW and < 100 MW:

Grupo Mexico

Best use of Wind in Mining < 50 MW:

Diavik Diamond Mine, Rio Tinto

Renewables in Mining - Project of the Year:

Sandfire Resources

Outstanding Commitment to Renewables in Mining:

Barrick Gold

