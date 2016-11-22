MONTEBELLO, NY--(Marketwired - November 22, 2016) - Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) (the "Company" or "Sterling"), the parent company of Sterling National Bank, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 4,370,000 shares of common stock, including 570,000 shares of common stock issued upon the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares. The Company estimates that the net proceeds of the offering, after deducting estimated offering expenses, will be approximately $90.7 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, funding potential acquisitions and other strategic business opportunities.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, with its principal subsidiary Sterling National Bank (the "Bank"), specializes in the delivery of service and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities we serve through teams of dedicated and experienced relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services.

