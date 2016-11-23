EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- Visionstate Corp. (TSX VENTURE: VIS) ("Visionstate" or the "Corporation) announces that, subject to regulatory approval, the Corporation intends to complete an offering ("Offering") by way of a private placement in the form of unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") for an aggregate principal amount of up to $100,000 with an interest rate of twelve percent (12%) per annum payable semi-annually. The Debentures will mature on the date that is three (3) years from the date of issuance of the Debentures. The principal amount of each Debenture may, at the option of the debenture holder, be convertible, in whole or in part during the term, into common shares of the Corporation ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.05 per Common Share if converted during the first year from the date of issuance and $0.10 per Common Share if converted during the second and third year from the date of issuance. Provided that the closing trading price of the Common Shares has not exceeded $0.10 for twenty (20) consecutive trading days, accrued interest owing from the date of the last payment received until the date that conversion notice is received by the Corporation shall be paid on a semi-annual basis.

Visionstate intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for general working capital.

About Visionstate Inc.

Visionstate Inc., a division of Visionstate Corp. (TSX VENTURE: VIS) specializes in the Internet of Things and analytics. The Company's core product, WANDA, is a 10/15 inch smart device used to monitor restroom cleaning, supplies, and maintenance activities. WANDA is installed in locations throughout North America, including hospitals, airports, office buildings, public facilities and shopping centers.

