Announcing Moat Video Score





New metric creates framework to understand digital video exposures

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Moat, a SaaS analytics and measurement company focused on delivering products for marketers and publishers, announced today a new metric for measuring digital video exposures.

For the last several years, much of the focus has been on driving viewability of ad inventory and ultimately increased transparency. That is not changing as the foundation of digital advertising; however, the new Moat Video Score gives marketers and publishers the ability to understand a video exposure, beyond just asking whether it was viewable for a particular definition.

The Moat Video Score incorporates:

Video length seen

Video length heard

Amplified by the percentage of Screen Real Estate the ad occupied

On a straightforward scale of 0-100.

With the Moat Video Score, marketers and publishers will now have a way to understand and evaluate video on all platforms.

Building on top of the great work done by many in the industry around 3rd party measurement of viewability, humanity, and increased transparency, Moat's new framework enables the industry to leverage a single metric to go beyond definitional differences and move toward a continuum model.

Offering unparalleled transparency, the score is easy to understand and offers full diagnostic components that represent the advertising ecosystem. The score is also the first of its kind linked to ad effectiveness. According to Nielsen research on ad effectiveness, attributes such as the video's audible and visible duration along with the size of the ad relative to the size of the screen, have a correlation to brand equity, as measured by ad recall.

"TV experiences have historically worked for brand advertisers to successfully grab consumer attention and drive outcomes; however, consumers are quite simply changing how they watch TV," said Jonah Goodhart, Co-Founder and CEO, Moat. "We still watch TV content but we do it when, where, and how we want. While TV ads are consistent in experience, digital ones are not - in fact from site to site, app to app, and platform to platform, how individuals see and are exposed to ads changes in dramatic ways. Imagine if TV commercials were different based on whether you watched one network versus another; that's the world of digital. As a result, we need a way to understand video exposures across multiple platforms in a manner that makes sense to both marketers and publishers."

"Duration added to viewability provides a necessary modifier for planners as they allocate across platforms and will aid advertiser understanding of the opportunities and constraints of each environment. We support the launch of the Moat Video Score and its incorporation of duration to help improve the ecosystem and ultimately effectiveness of digital advertising," said Rob Norman, Chief Digital Officer & Chairman, GroupM.

"Unilever supports the launch of the Moat Video Score as a positive step in the direction of building on the great work we have done as an industry around viewability and transparency, and helping push the ecosystem to the next level," said Luis Di-Como, Executive Vice President Global Media at Unilever.

"We support the Moat Video Score as part of NBCUniversal's efforts to lead changes in measurement to level the playing field and help marketers make more informed investment decisions in order to demonstrate the efficacy and value of premium video experiences," said Krishan Bhatia, EVP, Business Operations and Strategy, Advertising Sales, NBCUniversal.

"The Moat Video Score will allow us to better measure premium content experiences and will help build on the long progress we have made as an industry on accurate and effective audience measurement," said Jim Norton, Chief Business Officer and President of Revenue at Conde Nast.

"Since all viewable impressions are not created equal, it is essential for viewability to be scored not just on exposure, but also on quality. The Moat Video Score promises to help marketers better navigate the abundance of media choices with a new sophisticated viewability metric," said Peter Naylor, SVP of Ad Sales at Hulu.

"This effort is an incredibly positive step toward more effective digital marketing. We support the Moat Video Score and hope it begins a better conversation between marketers and publishers as we work together to create more relevant ways to engage consumers in meaningful ways," said Lou Paskalis, SVP, Enterprise Media Planning, Investment and Measurement Executive, Bank of America.

"Advertisers are asking for clear, standard metrics around mobile video," said Imran Khan, Chief Strategy Officer, Snap Inc. "Moat has done great work to analyze and understand what makes mobile video ads work, and we're excited to enable their powerful new metric for our advertisers."

"Nothing is more important to the future of the advertising industry than addressing the issues of measurement. Moat's approach represents a monumental step in the right direction, and Fox Networks Group is excited to implement," said Joe Marchese, President, Advertising Products, Fox Networks Group.

The Moat Video Score will be available in the coming weeks on Moat partner platforms.

About Moat

Moat is a New York-based SaaS analytics company focused on building products for marketers and publishers. Moat's offerings include Moat Analytics, an attention measurement platform that provides analytics and insights on ad campaigns, website, and in-app inventory, and Moat Pro, a real-time ad intelligence platform for marketers, publishers, and agencies. The company was founded by Jonah Goodhart, Noah Goodhart and Michael Walrath. The serial entrepreneurs had previously partnered to launch Right Media, which was acquired by Yahoo! in 2007. For more information on Moat, please visit http://www.moat.com.