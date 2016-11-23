Solvay S.A.: PARTICIPATION NOTIFICATION BY BLACKROCK, INC

Brussels, Tuesday November 23, 2016, 8h00 CET --- According to the Belgian transparency legislation in force (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) has notified Solvay S.A. that:

On November 11, 2016 BlackRock Inc. crossed the statutory declaration threshold of 3% upward, detaining 3.01% of the existing voting rights emitted by Solvay S.A.;

On November 17, 2016 BlackRock Inc. crossed the statutory declaration threshold of 3% downward (% of the existing voting rights emitted by Solvay S.A.);

On November 18, 2016 BlackRock Inc. crossed the statutory declaration threshold of 3% upward, detaining 3.04% of the existing voting rights emitted by Solvay S.A.

The declarations by BlackRock Inc. are published in the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.

An international chemical and advanced materials company, Solvay assists its customers in innovating, developing and delivering high-value, sustainable products and solutions which consume less energy and reduce CO2 emissions, optimize the use of resources and improve the quality of life. Solvay serves diversified global end markets, including automotive and aerospace, consumer goods and healthcare, energy and environment, electricity and electronics, building and construction as well as industrial applications. Solvay is headquartered in Brussels with about 30,900 employees spread across 53 countries. It generated pro forma net sales of € 12.4 bn in 2015, with 90% made from activities where it ranks among the world's top 3 players. Solvay SA (SOLB.BE (https://www.euronext.com/en/products/equities/BE0003470755-XBRU/quotes)) is listed on Euronext in Brussels and Paris (Bloomberg: SOLB.BB (http://www.bloomberg.com/quote/SOLB:BB) - Reuters: SOLB.BR (http://www.reuters.com/finance/stocks/overview'symbol=SOLB.BR)).

Caroline Jacobs (mailto:caroline.jacobs@solvay.com) Kimberly Stewart (mailto:kimberly.stewart@solvay.com) Jodi Allen (mailto:jodi.allen@solvay.com) Geoffroy Raskin (mailto:geoffroy.raskin@solvay.com) Bisser Alexandrov (mailto:bisser.alexandrov@solvay.com) Media Relations Investor Relations Investor Relations Investor Relations Investor Relations +32 2 264 1530 +32 2 264 3694 +1 9733573283 +32 2 264 1540 +32 2 264 3687

