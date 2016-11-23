Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Frozen Bakery Additives Market Growth, Trends Forecast (2015 2020)" report to their offering.

Frozen bakery is the fastest-growing sector of the processed food industry with a market size estimated to reach USD 37.2 billion at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2014 and 2020. Frozen bakery accounts for 8% of the total frozen food market. The global market for frozen bakery additives is expected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2020 with a growing CAGR of 6.9% from 2014 to 2020.

The global frozen bakery additives market is driven by increasing consumer demand for processed foods, convenience foods, and bakery products. By using frozen bakery additives, bakery manufacturers provide retailers with ready-to-bake and ready-to-thaw frozen bakery products which maintain a longer shelf life and quality of the product. These products provide retail bakeries, grocery stores and cafes the ability to tend to customer requirements based on need, with minimal food wastage costs. Also, expenses on equipment, production area, and personnel are removed, thus improving the retail EBITDA margins.

Europe is the largest market, followed by North America. The growth in North America is mainly due to change in lifestyles and high demand for processed foods. Europe is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2014 to 2020.

The leading players in the market are Associated British Foods, ADM, DuPont, Palsgaard, Puratos, Sensient, Kerry Group, DDW, Lonza Group, David Michael Co., and others.

