Following a change in ownership among the largest shareholders, a change in the composition of the Nomination Comittee has been decided. A new member, Vegard Søraunet, has been appointed by Odin Fonder. Hans Hedström, Carnegie Fonder, has left the Nomination Comittee. Carnegie Fonder no longer has a holding in Intrum Justitia AB.

The Nomination Comittee consists of the following members:

Johan Strandberg, appointed by SEB Fonder, Chairman

Mats Gustafsson, appointed by Lannebo Fonder

Tomas Flodén, appointed by AMF and AMF Fonder

Carl Cederschiöld, appointed by Handelsbanken Fonder

Vegard Søraunet, appointed by Odin Fonder

Together the members of the Nomination Comittee represents around 22.5 percent of the votes in the company as of October 31st 2016.

Intrum Justitia is Europe's leading Credit Management Services (CMS) group, offering comprehensive services, including purchase of receivables, designed to measurably improve clients' cash flows and long-term profitability. Founded in 1923, Intrum Justitia has some 3,850 employees and operations in 19 markets. Consolidated revenues amounted to about SEK 5.6 billion in 2015. Intrum Justitia AB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2002. For further information, please visit www.intrum.com

Contacts:

Intrum Justitia

Mikael Ericson, CEO President

Tel: +46 8 546 102 02

or

Erik Forsberg, CFO

Tel: 46 8 546 102 02