sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 24.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

28,755 Euro		+0,408
+1,44 %
WKN: 633824 ISIN: SE0000936478 Ticker-Symbol: IJU 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTRUM JUSTITIA AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTRUM JUSTITIA AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,761
29,767
08:20
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTRUM JUSTITIA AB
INTRUM JUSTITIA AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTRUM JUSTITIA AB28,755+1,44 %