Regulatory News:
Intrum Justitia (STO:IJ)
Following a change in ownership among the largest shareholders, a change in the composition of the Nomination Comittee has been decided. A new member, Vegard Søraunet, has been appointed by Odin Fonder. Hans Hedström, Carnegie Fonder, has left the Nomination Comittee. Carnegie Fonder no longer has a holding in Intrum Justitia AB.
The Nomination Comittee consists of the following members:
Johan Strandberg, appointed by SEB Fonder, Chairman
Mats Gustafsson, appointed by Lannebo Fonder
Tomas Flodén, appointed by AMF and AMF Fonder
Carl Cederschiöld, appointed by Handelsbanken Fonder
Vegard Søraunet, appointed by Odin Fonder
Together the members of the Nomination Comittee represents around 22.5 percent of the votes in the company as of October 31st 2016.
Intrum Justitia is Europe's leading Credit Management Services (CMS) group, offering comprehensive services, including purchase of receivables, designed to measurably improve clients' cash flows and long-term profitability. Founded in 1923, Intrum Justitia has some 3,850 employees and operations in 19 markets. Consolidated revenues amounted to about SEK 5.6 billion in 2015. Intrum Justitia AB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2002. For further information, please visit www.intrum.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161123005771/en/
Contacts:
Intrum Justitia
Mikael Ericson, CEO President
Tel: +46 8 546 102 02
or
Erik Forsberg, CFO
Tel: 46 8 546 102 02