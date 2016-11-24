Yesterday, NRG formally walked off with the biggest and juiciest chunk of SunEdison assets to be sold off to date: 1.5 GW-AC of utility-scale solar and wind projects in Utah, Texas, Hawaii and other states, as well as 29 MW of distributed solar acquired through a separate transaction. NRG's gain was not only in the size of the portfolio, but in the cost. As previously reported by pv magazine the power giant picked up the utility-scale assets at the unbelievable price of $0.122 per watt (AC) through a bidding process overseen by bankruptcy courts. (Editor's note: Figures in previous articles were given in DC and the transaction has not substantively changed) These projects include a 1/2 share in the Four Brothers and Three Cedars projects in Utah which came online ...

