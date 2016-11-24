Research and Markets - Global Dental Implants and Prothestics Market - Forecast to 2025 - Key Vendors are Bicon, Biomet & Dentsply Sirona

DUBLIN, Nov 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Dental Implants and Prothestics Market Analysis & Trends - Product - Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Dental Implants and Prothestics Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 8.4% over the next decade to reach approximately $17 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include flourishing Dental Tourism in developing countries and increased interest towards oral care.

Based on Product the Dental Implants Market is categorized into Procedure, Implant Type and Material. Procedure is further segmented into Plate-Form Dental Implants and Root-Form Dental Implants. Implant Type segment is further segmented into Discounted Implants, Premium Implants and Value Implants. Material is further segmented into Zirconium Implants and Titanium Implants.

Dental Prosthetics Market by product is segmented into Veneers, Inlays and Onlays, Crowns, Dentures, Abutments and Dental Bridges. Crowns segment is further segmented into All-Ceramics, Metal and Porcelain-Fused-To-Metal (PFM). Dentures are further divided into Complete Dentures and Partial Dentures. Abutments segment is further segmented into Definitive Abutments and Temporary Abutments. Dental Bridges are further divided into Cantilever Bridges, Maryland Bridges, 3-Unit Bridges and 4-Unit Bridges.

Depending on the Facility type the market is segmented by Dental Laboratories, Hospitals and Clinics and Other Facility types.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Dental Implants Market, By Product

5 Dental Prosthetics Market, By Product

6 Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market, By Facility type

7 Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

9 Leading Companies

Companies Mentioned:

3M Company

Avinent Implant System

Bicon, LLC

Biohorizons Iph, Inc.

Biomet, Inc.

Camlog Biotechnologies AG

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Nobel Biocare

Osstem Implant Co., Ltd.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

