HOLLAND LANDING, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/24/16 -- Inscape Corporation (TSX: INQ) will release its second quarter results after the close of business on Thursday, December 8, 2016. Jim Stelter, President and Chief Executive Officer and Aziz Hirji, Chief Financial Officer will host a teleconference call on Friday, December 9, 2016 at 8:30 AM EST to briefly review the results and respond to any questions.

To participate, please call 1-888-223-4512 five minutes before the start time of 8:30 AM EST.

A taped rebroadcast will be available from December 9, 2016 after 10:30 AM EST until 11:59 PM EST on December 16, 2016. To access the rebroadcast, please dial 1-800-558-5253. (Reservation Number 21821673)

Contacts:

Inscape Corporation

Aziz Hirji

Chief Financial Officer

(905) 836-7676



