Australian Man Wins $1 Million in US Powerball - $546 Million Draw on Saturday

Huge surge in online sales for US lottery tickets in Australia

At a time when some Americans are apparently contemplating moving overseas, Australians are increasingly captivated by the huge spectacle that is US Powerball. No one more so than Australian G. who picked up his second prize worth US$1 million only last week. Find out all about this biggest-ever Australian win through theLotter here.

Meanwhile, the US Powerball, keeps rising towards the $1 billion mark - this Saturday it will offer a jackpot prize worth a staggering $546 million**. Many tens of thousands of Australians have been going online to play Powerball online through theLotter, trying to following into the footsteps of G.

In what is an industry first, theLotter's process to safely and securely purchase its international clients' paper tickets for Powerball, Mega Millions and the Oregon State Lottery from dedicated Oregon retailers has recently been given the green light by the official Oregon Lottery Commission! With Powerball now offering a huge jackpot of $546 million, clients around the world can be assured that theLotter's Oregon operation will reliably handle hundreds of thousands of ticket purchase requests - including tens of thousands of requests from Australians!

theLotter.com is the world's premier lottery ticket messenger service - it enables people to order official lottery tickets from around the world and doesn't charge commission on wins. The service has helped people win over $75 million since 2002: late 2015 an Iraqi client won the $8.6 million jackpot in Oregon. Since January 2016, theLotter has helped create Powerball millionaires in Canada, El Salvador & Australia, and a Moscow chauffeur won nearly $1.5 million in the Austria Lotto! All big winner stories can be found here.

** The jackpot for the US Powerball on Saturday 26 November 2016 is currently estimated to be $403 million US dollars. Prizes quoted in this article are approximate conversions to Australian dollars.

