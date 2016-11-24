CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/24/16 -- Anterra Energy Inc. ("Anterra" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: AE.A) announces that it has filed on SEDAR and on the Company's website at www.anterraenergy.com, the Financial Statements and related MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016.

About Anterra Energy Inc.

Anterra is an independent oil focused junior exploration and production company with operating in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The Company is actively engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas complemented by the operation of fee-based midstream facilities. Anterra is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, is listed and trades on the TSX-V under the symbol "AE.A". Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.anterraenergy.com.

