TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/24/16 -- Norvista Capital Corporation ("Norvista") (TSX VENTURE: NVV) announces that on November 23, 2016, it acquired 99,000 common shares (the "Shares") of Nevada Zinc Corporation ("Nevada Zinc") (TSX VENTURE: NZN) at an average price of $0.40 per Share through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX VENTURE"). After giving effect to this purchase, Norvista now beneficially owns 8,717,499 Shares and controls and directs 666,666 Shares through Norvista Capital I Limited Partnership, which in the aggregate amounts to 9,384,165 Shares and represents approximately 14.08% of Nevada Zinc's issued and outstanding Shares. As a result of this purchase, the number of Shares Norvista beneficially owns, or exercises control or direction over, has increased by more than 2% since the early warning report dated December 15, 2015, which was filed by Norvista in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

The Shares were acquired for investment purposes only, however, Norvista will review its holdings from time to time and may increase or decrease its position as future circumstances may dictate. Norvista invests in an actively managed portfolio of private and public companies engaged in both base and precious metals exploration and development.

About Norvista

Norvista is a resource based merchant bank that began operations and was listed for trading on the TSXV in June of 2014. Norvista's strategy over the last two years has been to capitalize on the significant asset value contraction that occurred after the collapse of the metals super cycle by making core portfolio investments and to leverage the recovery that is now occuring in selective commodity prices. Norvista focuses its efforts on the pursuit of highly prospective exploration projects while balancing exploration risk through investment in small to mid-scale, pre-production, opportunities requiring partial or full completion of feasibility studies. Norvista takes a proactive role with its investee companies and in the majority of cases assumes management or advisory roles and/or seats on the board of directors of these companies. Management is of the view that current market conditions allow Norvista to significantly mitigate political and country risk by pursuing investments in some of the world's top ranked mining jurisdictions.

