On October 28, 2016, Vostok New Ventures Ltd. ("Vostok" or the "Company") announced that the Company had entered into an agreement to acquire secondary shares in the Paris based ride-sharing service Comuto SA ("BlaBlaCar"). All conditions for the Company's acquisition have now been fulfilled and the acquisition has been completed. The Company has made the payment in the form of 4,154,495 newly issued ordinary shares, representing approximately 4.9% of the outstanding share capital of the Company following the issue, to Lead Edge Capital II L.P, Lead Edge Capital II QP L.P. and Lead Edge Partners Opportunity III L.P. The issue was resolved by the Special General Meeting held on November 18, 2016. After the acquisition, Vostok owns approximately 8.0% of the shares in BlaBlaCar. On November 23, 2016, the Company published a prospectus in connection with the admission to trading of the depository receipts for the shares issued as part of the acquisition.



Swedish Depository Receipts for the issued shares as part of the acquisition will be admitted for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm today on November 25, 2016. Following the issue, the total number of outstanding depository receipts of the Company is 84,470,309.



Further information regarding the acquisition is available on the Company's website, www.vostoknewventures.com.



Vostok New Ventures Ltd, formerly Vostok Nafta Investment Ltd, is an investment company with the business concept of using experience, expertise and a widespread network to identify and invest in assets with considerable potential for value appreciation. The company has a special focus on online marketplaces and businesses with strong network effects. The Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) of Vostok New Ventures are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap segment, with the ticker VNV SDB. For more information on Vostok New Ventures, visit www.vostoknewventures.com.



This information is information that Vostok New Ventures Ltd is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.00 CET on November 25, 2016.



