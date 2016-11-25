UAB Lintel, a subsidiary of TEO LT, AB (hereinafter - "Teo" or "the Company"), is planning to cease provision of services to external customers and instead will focus all of its efforts on improvement of Teo Group's customer experience and quality of service. The 118 service, a paid inquiry service in Lithuania, will continue to be provided and developed through new web channels.



Lintel's remote customer care services, such as the provision of information and the servicing of customers calling short numbers, have been used by banks, food and fuel retailers, insurance, logistics and telecommunications companies. The provision of the services will be stopped in accordance with the conditions set in the agreements with customers within 1-3 months.



In addition, it is planned to change the name of Lintel to Telia Customer Service LT, UAB. It is planned to implement this along with the proposed change of the name of the parent Company of Lintel to Telia Lietuva, AB.



Lintel contact centers in Vilnius, Kaunas, Klaipeda, Radviliškis, Šiauliai and Panevežys employ about 600 customer service specialists, of which about one-sixth used to service external customers. The number of employees will not change due to the planned reorganization of Lintel's activities.



Giedre Kaminskaite-Salters, Head of Legal, tel. +370 5 236 7715