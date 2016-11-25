TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/25/16 -- New Age Farm Inc. ("NF") has announced a distribution of shares of NHS Industries Ltd. to New Age shareholders of record at November 30, 2016.

NF will begin trading ex-distribution on November 28, 2016.

Symbol: NF

Ex-distribution Date: November 28, 2016

Record Date: November 30, 2016

For questions regarding the distribution, refer to the company's press release dated November 10, 2016.

