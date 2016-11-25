Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2016) - Veritas Pharma Inc. (CSE: VRT) (OTC Pink: VRTHF) (FSE: 2VP), ("Veritas" or the "Company"), as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, is issuing the following press release to clarify our disclosure. We have amended and restated our Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") to more fully disclose the effect of the advances by the Company to CTL. The MD&A has also been updated to increase the disclosure on the related party transactions and to update actual expenditures by CTL to July 31, 2016.

About Veritas Pharma Inc.

Veritas Pharma Inc. is an emerging discovery and IP development company, committed to advancing the science behind medical cannabis. The company's current R&D efforts are being conducted through its strategic partner, Cannevert Therapeutics Ltd. ("CTL"). The ultimate objectives of our R&D efforts are to develop the most effective cannabis strains (cultivars) specific to pain, nausea, epilepsy and PTSD, solving the critical need for real science to support medical marijuana claims.

About Cannevert Therapeutics Ltd.

CTL is a private company owned by a unique group of chemists, pharmacologists, and other medical professionals. With offices located on the campus of the University of British Columbia, CTL has obtained permission from Health Canada to conduct research on cannabis strains. CTL has entered a funding agreement with Veritas where, upon advancing $1.5 million to CTL, Veritas will earn an 80% ownership interest in CTL. Although Veritas has advanced $750,000 to CTL, no ownership interest will be earned by Veritas until the entire $1.5 million is received. CTL has also entered a licensing agreement with Veritas, licensing Veritas to market all products developed by CTL.

Veritas' and CTL's unique value proposition employs a whole plant methodology, using a low cost research and development model to help drive shareholder value and speed-to-market. The company's commercial mission is to patent protect its IP (cultivars/ strains) and sell or license to cancer clinics, insurance industry and pharma, targeting multi-billion dollar global markets.

Veritas Pharma Inc. is a publicly traded company which trades in three countries including Canada, on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the ticker VRT; in the United States, on the OTC under the ticker VRTHF; and in Germany, on the Frankfurt exchange under the ticker 2VP.

