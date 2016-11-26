Ken Steinbauer named President and Chief Operating Officer of SICO® Inc.





Only the second non-family member to be named President in company's 65 year history.

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 26, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --The Board of Directors of SICO® Inc. is pleased to announce the promotion of Ken Steinbauer to President and Chief Operating Officer effective December 1, 2016.

Photo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161126/443022

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20130107/CG37898LOGO

Ken will be responsible for providing strategic leadership and unifying global business efforts in Asia, Europe, Australia and the Middle East in addition to the Americas. He continues as President of SICO America, the largest operating unit of SICO Inc. and reports to Chris Wilson, CEO of SICO Inc.

In addition to his new role as President, Ken was also appointed to the Board of Directors of Beijing SICO-SST Hospitality Equipment Manufacturing Ltd. SICO-SST is a joint venture company between SICO Inc. and Beijing Sheng Shi Tong Hotel Equipment Manufacturing Company Ltd. Established in 2004, SICO-SST serves China's market. Ken replaces Andy Shea who resigned from the SICO-SST Board. Andy remains on the Board of Directors of SICO Inc.

"Ken's leadership of SICO America, and now across the globe, is a critical move in providing a seamless brand experience for customers around the world," said Chris, third generation leader for the family-owned company. "As only the second non-family member president, I am confident the success Ken has demonstrated at SICO and at other international companies will continue to drive innovation for our company. Ken's leadership skills are well-suited to lead our efforts as we continue our mission to be the innovator of high quality value added products for event spaces around the world." His addition to the SICO-SST Board allows for integration of all efforts around the globe carrying the SICO® brand.

Since joining the company in 2008 as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for SICO America, Ken was promoted to Executive Vice President and President of SICO America in 2012 and 2013 respectively. He was promoted to Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing in April 2016. Prior to joining SICO, Ken held a number of senior leadership roles at AT&T/Lucent Technologies, Shaw Industries and Lifetouch.

"Working closely with the Wilson family and continuing the vision of innovation created by Chris' grandfather Kermit in 1951 when the company originated is an honor," said Ken, "I look forward to emphasizing innovation in product development to ensure we remain a global market leader in space utilization products."

Ken holds both an MBA from the University of St. Thomas, Minneapolis, Minnesota and an executive MBA from the University of Minnesota.

About SICO® Incorporated

SICO® is the global leader in mobile folding and rolling, space efficient products that help customers optimize their use of space. The detailed engineering and superior manufacturing that goes into every SICO® product is supported by a strong warranty program and excellent customer service. In addition to mobile folding cafeteria tables, SICO® manufactures and sells portable dance floors, catering tables, room service tables, food warmers, luggage carts, mobile buffet stations, portable stages, choral risers, mobile sleepers, crowd barriers and wallbed systems. SICO® Incorporated is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA with additional offices in Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Please visit www.sicoinc.comfor additional information.



