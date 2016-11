Company Announcement



Copenhagen, Denmark; November 28, 2016 - In accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Implementing Regulation 2016/523, the person below has given Genmab A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen: GEN) power of attorney on his behalf to publish and report his trading in Genmab shares and related instruments, as follows:



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Anders Gersel Pedersen ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Board member ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Genmab A/S ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI-code N/A ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial Share instrument, type of instrument DK0010272202 Identification code ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1,250.00 193 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1,252.00 1,807 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information 2,000 - Aggregated volume 1,251.807 - Price ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 2016-11-25 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



About Genmab Genmab is a publicly traded, international biotechnology company specializing in the creation and development of differentiated antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Founded in 1999, the company has two approved antibodies, Arzerra® (ofatumumab) for the treatment of certain chronic lymphocytic leukemia indications and DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for the treatment of heavily pretreated or double refractory multiple myeloma. A subcutaneous formulation of ofatumumab is in development for relapsing multiple sclerosis. Daratumumab is in clinical development for additional multiple myeloma indications and for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Genmab also has a broad clinical and pre-clinical product pipeline. Genmab's technology base consists of validated and proprietary next generation antibody technologies - the DuoBody® platform for generation of bispecific antibodies, and the HexaBody® platform which creates effector function enhanced antibodies. The company intends to leverage these technologies to create opportunities for full or co-ownership of future products. Genmab has alliances with top tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information visit www.genmab.com.



Contact: Rachel Curtis Gravesen, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications T: +45 33 44 77 20; M: +45 25 12 62 60; E: r.gravesen@genmab.com



This Company Announcement contains forward looking statements. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend" and "plan" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. Actual results or performance may differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such statements. The important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially include, among others, risks associated with pre-clinical and clinical development of products, uncertainties related to the outcome and conduct of clinical trials including unforeseen safety issues, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products obsolete, and other factors. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk management sections in Genmab's most recent financial reports, which are available on www.genmab.com. Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in this Company Announcement nor to confirm such statements in relation to actual results, unless required by law.



Genmab A/S and its subsidiaries own the following trademarks: Genmab®; the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; Genmab in combination with the Y-shaped Genmab logo™; the DuoBody logo®; the HexaBody logo™; HuMax®; HuMax-CD20®; DuoBody®; HexaBody® and UniBody®. Arzerra® is a trademark of Novartis AG or its affiliates. DARZALEX® is a trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc.



Company Announcement no. 56 CVR no. 2102 3884



Genmab A/S Bredgade 34E 1260 Copenhagen K Denmark



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=606205