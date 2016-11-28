Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has opened a Liquid Studio in Milan, Italy designed to help organizations accelerate innovation by quickly transforming ideas into applications and services using the latest technologies, intelligent automation, contemporary architectures, and leading software development methods. The mission of the Liquid Studio is to help clients ideate and rapidly design, create, test and deliver innovative software applications that are easy to update, replace or augment as business requirements evolve.

At the Liquid Studio clients work side-by-side with highly skilled Accenture software engineers in a collaborative and interactive environment to experiment with emerging technologiessuch as serverless architectures and dynamic languages as well as innovative development approaches including continuous integration and pair programming. As a result, clients can develop applications using cloud architecture and platforms, rapid application development principles such as Agile and DevOps, lightweight frameworks and plug and play microservice-based architectures.

The Liquid Studio also offers modernization and cloud-migration services to help companies make their systems "future ready" for the digital world. By applying intelligent automation to the full software development lifecycle, organizations can cut cycle time from months down to weeks.

"The Liquid Studio in Milan will allow our clients to engage in immersive workshops, participate in design thinking sessions to gain a concrete, hands-on view of how the most disruptive technologies can benefit their business," said Alessandro Marin, senior managing director and Accenture Technology lead for Italy, Central Europe and Greece. "Organizations begin their experience at the Liquid Studio with an idea and leave with a real prototype after just a few days. Accenture helps them harness the latest technology developments in AI and intelligent automation, Internet of Things (IoT) and augmented reality to transform their operations and customer experiences, and grow their business."

The Liquid Studio draws on the Accenture alliance ecosystem, using open innovation to take cutting-edge technologies and digital expertise from the startup community and into development for clients. This is one of the ways that Accenture leads with innovation to help clients "imagine and invent" the future. Accenture Studios are a key element of the Accenture Innovation Architecture which brings together the company's capabilities from research, ventures and labs to studios, innovation centers and delivery centers to develop and deliver disruptive innovations for clients, and to scale them faster.

The new location will collaborate with the Accenture Liquid Studios in Silicon Valley, Paris and Nantes, France, Kronberg, Germany, and with the Accenture Labs, where Accenture incubates and prototypes new concepts through applied R&D projects. Accenture plans to open more Liquid Studios around the world in 2017.

"In the new digital era companies are pushed to rethink their technology strategy and reinvent themselves by changing the way they design, build and use applications," added Marin. "In the Accenture Liquid Studio, every day new ideas are turned into innovative solutions that enable companies to quickly apply new ways to do business, access new markets and stay competitive."

