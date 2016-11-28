CARMEL, IN -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTRM), a leading global provider of SaaS Source to Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions, announced that the company has achieved very high rankings in many of the categories included in the PayStream 2016 Procure-to-Pay Navigator report which has just been released.

According to Julien Nadaud, Chief Product Officer at Determine, "As one of the leading unbiased, straightforward analysis of the procure-to-pay space, achieving very high marks in the PayStream 2016 Procure-to-Pay Navigator is incredibly exciting for us. It's a testament to how our continuing focus on innovation and implementation excellence is raising the bar."

The PayStream Procure-to-Pay Navigator scores the top P2P solutions available, ranking twelve different categories of functions on a scale of one to ten, with ten being highest.

Determine ranks high in most categories, achieving a perfect ten in two: Purchase Order Management and Goods Receipt & Reconciliation, which the report called out with "features are leading, with many controls to ensure that all orders and relevant documents are received and managed properly, including roles-based receiving and PO-to-contract matching."

Supplier information and performance management tools are also considered, "impressive, including vendor scorecarding; these tools are also customizable, allowing customers to capture the information most relevant to them."

Determine also ranked in the upper right on the report's Navigator Plane scoring grid. This chart represents a comparison of the best of the best P2P providers, each of which should be considered a leader in the marketplace based on provider adaptability and proficiency metrics.

The goal of the PayStream 2016 Procure-to-Pay Navigator is to provide a comprehensive analysis and a market overview of trends to assist potential buyers in their initial selection.

Adds Mr. Nadaud, "As more and more customers transition to the Determine Cloud Platform, in procure-to-pay, source-to-pay and contract management, their customer experience and unique requirements will allow us to accelerate our product development efforts even further."

The complete PayStream 2016 Procure-to-Pay Navigator report can be found here.

About Determine, Inc.

Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTRM) is a leading global provider of SaaS Source to Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. Our visionary technologies allow our customers to effectively manage the full scope of Source to Pay and ECLM using our Determine Cloud Platform. Our Source to Pay software suite includes strategic sourcing, supplier management, contract management and procure-to-pay applications.

The Determine Cloud Platform gives procurement, finance and legal professionals the ability to deliver profound insights through analysis of their supplier relationships and contractual requirements. Our customers leverage the Determine Cloud Platform to discover previously unseen supplier and spend data; make more informed and smarter business decisions; drive new revenue; control costs; improve workflow efficiencies; and mitigate risk.

Our customers benefit from the Determine Cloud Platform's robust suite of integrated applications. Whether they start with a full-suite implementation or choose to implement just one application and build over time, each additional application allows for the automatic sharing of data already in place on the Determine Cloud Platform.

For more information, visit www.determine.com and follow on Twitter @Determine.

About PayStream

PayStream Advisors is a research and advisory firm focused on business process automation in sourcing, supply chain management, procurement, accounts payable, payments, and expense management. PayStream's team of experts provide targeted research and consulting services to address the changing needs of finance and procurement professionals. In short, PayStream is dedicated to maximizing returns and minimizing risks associated with technology investment. PayStream's research reports, white papers, webinars, and tools are

available free of charge at www.paystreamadvisors.com. PayStream Advisors is a division of Levvel, an IT consulting firm specializing in technology strategy, design, architecture, and DevOps.

