HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- As part of the MetLife BWF World Superseries sponsored by MetLife, Inc., the #1 US life insurer(^), YONEX-SUNRISE Hong Kong Open 2016 came to a memorable close yesterday at the Hong Kong Coliseum, with Hong Kong's Ng Ka Long and Taiwan's Tai Tzu Ying emerging singles champions. Ng's victory saw Hong Kong's first-ever men's singles championship at this tournament since its inauguration in 1982. This year's tournament brought together over 300 players from 25 countries and regions.

The six-day tournament, which offers total prize money of USD400,000, is the Hong Kong stop of the BWF World Superseries. Inaugurated in 2007, the BWF World Superseries comprises 12 tournaments, attracting the top 32 world-ranked players in singles and doubles. With its title sponsorship of this spectacular international event since 2014, MetLife has shown continued dedication to fulfilling its corporate social responsibility by fostering a healthy community globally.

Mr. Lee Wood, Chief Executive Officer of MetLife Hong Kong, attended the finals yesterday. "MetLife and BWF have continued to partner across the world with the shared mission to enhance diversity and health and wellness," he said. "We are delighted to witness the historic success of the Hong Kong badminton team. By expanding our global partnership in Hong Kong, we hope to engage and encourage the community to build interest in sports and healthy living."

