Constellation Brands Inc: Constellation Brands Prices Offering of Senior Notes

VICTOR, N.Y., Nov. 29, 2016 - Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that it priced the public offering of $600.0 million 3.70% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "notes") for a public offering price of 99.909% of the principal amount of the notes. The notes will be senior obligations that rank equally with all of Constellation's other senior unsecured indebtedness, and will be guaranteed by the subsidiaries of Constellation that are guarantors under Constellation's senior credit facility.

Closing of the offering is expected to occur on December 6, 2016. Constellation intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as the joint book-running managers of the offering. The notes are being offered only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated toll-free at (800) 294-1322 or emailing dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com, or contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at (212) 834-4533. Alternatively, the prospectus and prospectus supplement may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy notes. The notes will not be sold in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Constellation is the third-largest producer and marketer of beer for the U.S. market and the world's leading premium wine company with a leading market position in the U.S. and Canada. Constellation's wine portfolio is complemented by select premium spirits brands. Constellation's brand portfolio includes Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Pacifico, Ballast Point, Robert Mondavi, Clos du Bois, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mark West, Franciscan Estate, Ruffino, Jackson-Triggs, SVEDKA Vodka and Casa Noble Tequila.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements which are not historical facts and relate to future plans, events or performance are forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Detailed information regarding risk factors with respect to the company and the offering are included in the company's filings with the SEC, including the prospectus and prospectus supplement for the offering.

CONTACTS

Media

Cheryl Gossin: 585-678-7191

Amy Martin: 585-678-7141

Investor Relations

Patty Yahn-Urlaub: 585-678-7483

Bob Czudak: 585-678-7170





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Constellation Brands Inc via Globenewswire

