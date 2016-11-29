CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- Tim McMillan, president and CEO of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers will be hosting a press conference to address the Trans Mountain Expansion Project announcement (TMEP) at the Metropolitan Conference Centre in Calgary, Alberta.

Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2016 4:00 p.m. MST Location: The Metropolitan Centre 333 4 Avenue SW Calgary, Alberta Conference call details: (416) 340 2216 (Local) (866) 223 7781 (Toll-free Canada/U.S.) Please ask the operator to be connected to the CAPP media call

Contacts:

Chelsie Klassen

Manager, media relations

Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers

(403) 267 1151

Cell: (403) 542 4115

chelsie.klassen@capp.ca



