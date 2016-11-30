Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Joseph Hood, PR Manager Email: mhi-pr@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6716-2168 Fax: +81-(0)3-6716-5860

TOKYO, Nov 30, 2016 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has received an order for supply of systems to support a large-scale polyethylene production train for ExxonMobil's Beaumont Polyethylene plant. The new production train is slated to be completed in 2019, and will produce 650,000 tons of polyethylene per year. MHI is currently building a Polyethylene plant comprising of 2 units, each with the same scale of production capacity, at ExxonMobil's Mont Belvieu, Texas facility, making this the third order following the completion in 2011 of a polyethylene plant in Singapore.MHI will supply the reaction, finishing, and shipping equipment for the plant, as well as utility facilities for water, air and steam.Polyethylene is a chemical that is used in the production of plastic products such as construction films, grocery bags, and product packaging.MHI has participated in the project throughout the various stages of ExxonMobil's planning. In addition, MHI has a proven track record fulfilling orders for large compressor turbines for ethylene and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) liquefaction plants for ExxonMobil.MHI's President and CEO, Shunichi Miyanaga, commented, "I feel very honored to have received consecutive orders from ExxonMobil, the leader in the petrochemical industry. We will aim to deliver a high quality plant, placing the utmost importance on safety management, just as with our other projects in Texas and Singapore."The U.S. market for chemical plants is highly active, owing to increasing production of shale gas. In April 2016, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America, Inc. (MHIA) moved its headquarters from New York to Houston, the home of major chemical plant customers. Going forward the company will undertake proactive sales activities in the increasingly vibrant U.S. chemical plant market.