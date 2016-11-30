November 30, 2016 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading in DNA Plc shares (short name: DNA) commenced today on the prelist of Nasdaq Helsinki. DNA is a large cap company within the Telecommunications sector. The company's shares are estimated to move to the main market of Nasdaq Helsinki on December 2, 2016.



DNA is one of the leading telecommunication service providers in Finland. DNA has its own nationwide mobile communication network and the largest hybrid-fiber coaxial network, which enable the company to provide high quality voice, data and TV services to its customers. The company's business is divided into consumer and business segments. DNA has over 3.8 million subscription customers in total. The company employs approximately 1,700 telecommunication experts whose focus is in providing excellent customer experiences. For more information, please visit www.dna.fi.



"I would like to thank our motivated personnel and committed shareholders for their contribution to our strong growth in recent years, which has enabled this successful IPO. The IPO is an important milestone for our company and we believe it will strengthen our position and further improve our competitiveness. We are very pleased with investors' strong interest in DNA and our new ownership structure is a solid base for developing our business further", said DNA's CEO Jukka Leinonen.



"We warmly welcome DNA to Nasdaq Helsinki", said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "It is a pleasure to see a new large cap company on the main market of Nasdaq Helsinki again. We look forward to supporting DNA in all stages of their growth, and are happy to provide them with the increased investor awareness that come with the listing. It is also a pleasure to note that DNA is no less than the eleventh new listed company in Finland this year."



