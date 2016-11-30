Teardown Analysis of Infineon's IGBT CooliRDie Power Module - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Nov 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Infineonc: Teardown Analysis" report to their offering.



The CooliR²Die innovative power module from Infineon is an IGBT module for automotive application integrated in different vehicles and founded in the TPIM of 2nd generation Chevrolet Volt.

The module integrates the latest packaging of IR (now Infineon) developed on Delphi Viper project. The module allows an optimization of the size of power modules and a better thermal dissipation thanks to the use of innovative materials (ALN layers, DBA, innovative gels and masks).

This package has no wire bonding to reduce the inductance and no PCB to increase the simplicity during module assembling. Moreover the specific packaging consisting of two DBA layers increases the heat management using the two sides of the die. The new position of the die in the package allows to enhance the thermal dissipation.

Thanks to the integration of a single IGBT and diode on a minimal footprint the module allows system design flexibility and optimized cost.

The report offers a deep technical analysis of the module structure and packaging and of the IGBT and diode dies.

Based on a complete teardown analysis, the report also provides an estimation of the production cost of the package, IGBT and diode.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/67sb95/infineon

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716





