NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - November 30, 2016) - The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Alexion Pharmaceuticals") (NASDAQ: ALXN) between February 10, 2014 and November 9, 2016. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the USDC for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra/alexion-pharmaceuticals

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@zlk.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Alexion made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company employed improper sales practices with respect to its product Soliris; (2) that the Company's revenues from Soliris sales were unlikely to be sustainable; and (3) that as a result of the above, Alexion's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 4, 2016, Alexion cancelled an appearance at the Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference. The Company also failed to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the SEC within two days of its earnings announcement on October 27, 2016. On November 9, 2016, Alexion announced that the Company would not be able to timely file its financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. When this news was announced, shares of Alexion fell in value, causing investors harm.

If you suffered a loss in Alexion you have until January 17, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, New Jersey, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com