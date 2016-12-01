Puerto Rico unites the Latin American Scientific Community at Biolatam® 2016

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Nov. 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past two days, Puerto Rico was the hub for life sciences activity at Biolatam® 2016, in which more than 250 leaders from the biotech, pharmaceutical and technology industry came together to network and discuss the latest innovations. The event, hosted by EBD Group in collaboration with ASEBIO, enabled Puerto Rico to showcase the island's vibrant life science community along with opportunities for partnerships and investment to Latin American and global biopharma leaders.

This year, Biolatam was attended by 142 companies from 24 countries. Participants ranged from pharmaceutical and biotech companies, to government officials, academic leaders, industry associations, venture capital, private equity and institutional financial firms. This diverse group created the ideal environment for key discussions regarding manufacturing in Latin America, clinical trials and the drug development cycle, and tropical diseases prevention and diagnostics, among other topics.

The event included a full program of panels with prestigious speakers, presentations from innovative Latin American companies, a lively exhibition, and participants could schedule 30-minute meetings using partneringONE® software. These afforded participants the opportunity to network and create connections for collaboration in the different fields they represent.

"Biolatam gives us the opportunity to open our doors to the Latin American community. Science in Puerto Rico is key for its development and economic growth. The island has rich biodiversity and its geographical position together with the available incentives is a great place for companies to expand. When companies see Puerto Rico as a possibility for expansion, it spurs growth and continues our science sector on a promising path," said Lucy Crespo, CEO of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust.

"This year's event was successful in bringing together biopharma leaders from around the world to Puerto Rico in search of opportunities to expand their businesses in Latin America. The ability to network with so many industry leaders is definitely the key to future business development. Our participants created valuable connections that will continue expanding the success stories we have every year with Biolatam," said Anna Chrisman, Group Managing Director, EBD Group.

Notable speakers at the event included Rolando Castro, CEO, Cognitiva IBM Watson Strategic Partner; Eugenio Torres, Managing Partner, Ferraiuoli LLC; Sebastián Vidal, Executive Director, Parallel18; Carola Schropp, Managing Director, Hayim Group; Maroun Khoury, Chief Scientific Officer, Cells for Cells; and Morrie Ruffin, Managing Partner, Adjuvant Partners and Managing Director, Alliance for Regenerative Medicine.

Additional information:

