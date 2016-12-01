NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - December 01, 2016) - B&H is pleased to share the announcement of the Fujifilm XA10 Mirrorless Camera, an entry-level model for the X series, which offers a large 16.3MP APS-C CMOS sensor. Also, due to the use of the X-mount, the X-A10 is compatible with a number of capable lenses, making it a great choice for eager photographers.

Along with the ability to capture high-quality images, the camera offers a fun retro-styled body that includes a 180-degree slide-and-tilt LCD that lets shooters see the entire screen when composing selfies. Also, the grip is designed for normal and selfie-shooting, and users can even focus and trigger the shutter with the vertical command dial that falls naturally under the index finger. Also, when the screen is flipped up, an Eye Detection AF setting is automatically triggered, and for those who want the best-looking selfies, the camera includes a Portrait Enhancer mode. In addition to all of this, during standard shooting photographers will have access to two command dials for changing exposure parameters quickly, as well as some customizable function buttons.

Fujifilm X-A10 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 16-50mm Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1301737-REG/fujifilm_16534261_x_a10_mirrorless_digital_camera.html

16.3MP APS-C CMOS Sensor

180° Slide-and-Tilt LCD Monitor

Full HD 1080p Video Recording

Eye Detection AF and Portrait Enhancer

XC 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS II Lens

Included with the camera body is the versatile XC 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS II lens; a standard zoom providing a 24-76mm equivalent focal length range to suit working in a wide variety of situations. The all-glass, 12-elements-in-10-groups construction incorporates three aspherical elements and one extra-low dispersion element to minimize chromatic aberrations throughout the zoom range for greater clarity, sharpness, and color fidelity. Additionally, this lens integrates a 3.5-stop-effective optical image stabilization system to compensate for the effects of camera shake to render sharper imagery in difficult lighting conditions. The lens also features seven rounded aperture blades to produce a smooth out-of-focus quality when using selective focus and shallow depth of field techniques.

In addition to all these great features, the Fuji X-A10 is extremely energy efficient, rated to capture 410 frames on a single battery charge.

B&H Photo Video is an authorized Fujifilm dealer, with the most up-to-date Canon product information, product pricing and promotional offers.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, audio, and the latest trending technologies, including drones, virtual reality, and 3D Printers, B&H Photo Video is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force, excellent customer service, and fast, reliable shipping. Visitors to the website can access a variety of enlightening articles and educational videos. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 40 years.

Latest Trending Technologies

Home Studio: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/browse/home-studio/ci/33179/N/3598878346

Virtual Reality: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/browse/360-spherical-virtual-reality-production/ci/29185/N/3705627361

Drones: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/browse/aerial-imaging/ci/27989/N/3765401970

Customers making purchases on the B&H website can now make a split payment with multiple credit cards, a useful feature for those with limited credit on their individual cards. Previously, this method of payment was only available to customers when purchasing by phone or in store.

Many items can now be ordered online and picked up at our NYC Superstore. Add any qualifying items to your shopping cart and select STORE PICKUP. You will then have an opportunity to indicate who will be making the pickup, if it is someone other than yourself. You'll receive an email (up to 45 minutes) after completing your order, indicating that your order is ready for pickup at the B&H SuperStore.

The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational photographic content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists, as well as photography industry experts. You can even view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost photographers and interviews with some of photography's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to these videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The expo continues all year round in the camera kiosks at B&H. Featuring the newest cameras, the kiosks are manned by manufacturer representatives, who are there to guide you and demonstrate the latest photographic technology. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest technology gear.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/11/30/11G123768/Images/BHPhoto_SuperStore-f6c8c9fa76c7a32eac7b22783bc07d09.jpg

Embedded Video Available: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hRNUAnad2G0