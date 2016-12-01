VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- RewardStream Solutions Inc., ("RewardStream" or the "Company"), (TSX VENTURE: REW)(FRANKFURT: JL4L) (WKN Number A2APX1) a world leader in referral marketing solutions for telecommunications, financial services and e-commerce providers partners with Messy Maid to launch the SparkRefer™ A Friend program. Messy Maid is a professional maid cleaning service company with more than 15 years of industry experience and locations across North America.

"We are pleased to be working with Messy Maid, a longstanding leader in the cleaning service industry," said Rob Goehring, Chief Executive Officer of RewardStream. "The home service industry relies on trust between consumers and the provider, and Messy Maid has built a tremendous reputation in the industry. Building on their current online presence, we're looking to attract more traffic to the Messy Maid site and increase conversions through our referral marketing platform, by leveraging that trust to enable Messy Maid's customers to become their sales advocates."

Messy Maid offers an exhaustive checklist of cleaning services to their residential, office and commercial building customers. RewardStream's Spark™ referral marketing platform will provide an automated experience for Messy Maid customers to refer their friends to their service and get rewarded. Spark™ automates the process of making a referral, providing Messy Maid customers with the option to recommend their service through major social media, email, and mobile channels to share their affinity for the Messy Maid brand.

"We have tried a number of marketing methods including paid ads but often struggle to measure direct return on investment," said Prity Driedger, President & CEO of Messy Maid. "With the RewardStream Spark™ platform, we are eager to encourage the spread of our satisfaction-guaranteed service to bring in more leads and grow our sales, while ensuring that we can measure results."

RewardStream's fully-customizable platform automatically handles the referral process from integration to reward fulfillment. All activity is easily tracked in RewardStream's client portal dashboard.

Messy maid customers can learn more about the referral program here.

About Messy Maid

Messy Maid has more than 15 years of quality cleaning services' experience in the industry. Whether it is residential cleaning, office cleaning or commercial cleaning, Messy Maid will keep any business with professional and strictly confidential. Exhaustive house cleaning checklists includes all housekeeping services from oven cleaning to garage cleaning with service prices remaining competitive in all markets.

About RewardStream Solutions Inc.

RewardStream specializes in the execution of automated referral marketing programs that help brands to acquire, engage, and retain their most valuable stakeholders - customers. By utilizing an innovative blend of marketing insight and proprietary technology, RewardStream turns an existing customer base into a powerful new sales channel for all of our clients. RewardStream delivers a scalable, real-time technology platform as the foundation of our client's referral program. The platform provides customer acquisition programs that deliver new, highly loyal customers at very low cost per acquisition rates. Our award-winning marketing solutions have powered loyalty and referral marketing programs across 39 countries for brands including Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, Envision Financial, Koodo Mobile and more. For more information please visit www.rewardstream.com.

