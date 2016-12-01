sprite-preloader
01.12.2016 | 18:11
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Emergency Lights Market 2016-2020: ABB, Acuity Brands, Beghelli, Daisalux, Legrand, R. STAHL & WISKA are the Industry's Shining Lights

DUBLIN, Dec 1, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Emergency Lights Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global emergency lights market to grow at a CAGR of 7.79% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global emergency lights market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of emergency lights by manufacturers. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One of latest trends in the market is inclination toward design-driven emergency lights. Manufacturers and lighting designers are now emphasizing on the aesthetics of emergency lights. It plays an important role, especially in places like hotels, architectural buildings, and houses. Customers are concerned about the positions and appearance of emergency lights. Vendors are introducing aesthetically appealing emergency lights without compromising safety. Manufacturers also offer customized products for customers and government agencies to develop emergency lights according to their requirements.

According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is increasing safety regulations. Since the majority of daily activities of the population depends on the availability of electricity, any fluctuation in power will directly result in loss of money and time.. Increasing safety regulations by governments across the world have driven the growth of the global emergency lights market as most new buildings are required to install emergency lights. Construction companies follow the rules set up by the local or regional authorities by installing emergency lights at the time of construction.

Further, the report states that one major challenge in the market is low awareness in developing countries. In developing countries like India, consumers opt for cost-effective alternatives to emergency lights such as portable emergency lights or UPS. However, emergency lights offer better advantages in the event of fires, UPS failure, or natural disasters. There is a need to raise awareness about the benefits of emergency lights over other solutions in developing countries. The awareness about the need to do regular maintenance of emergency lights to ensure proper functioning is also low in most developing countries. To overcome this challenge, an increasing number of manufacturers are focusing on creating awareness about the use of the right kind of emergency lights for specific purposes.

Key vendors

  • ABB
  • Acuity Brands
  • Beghelli
  • Daisalux
  • Legrand
  • R. STAHL
  • WISKA

Other prominent vendors

  • Airfal
  • Big Beam Emergency Systems
  • Clevertronics
  • Emergency Lighting Products
  • Ektor
  • Fulham
  • Havells Sylvania
  • Illuminex
  • Linergy
  • Mule Lighting
  • NVC Lighting
  • Osram
  • Ventilux
  • Teknoware
  • Thorlux lighting
  • Zumtobel

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Global Emergency lights market

Part 06: Market segmentation by application

Part 07: Market segmentation by light source

Part 08: Market segmentation by battery type

Part 09: Geographical segmentation

Part 10: Market drivers

Part 11: Impact of drivers

Part 12: Market challenges

Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 14: Market trends

Part 15: Vendor landscape

Part 16: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ppbns5/global_emergency

